Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE:QSR traded down C$1.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$74.10. 255,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,437. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$68.17 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.27.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.