Morgan Stanley Sells 18,309 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Ulta Beauty worth $153,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.22. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

