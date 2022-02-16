Morgan Stanley Trims QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Target Price to GBX 302

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 333 ($4.51) to GBX 302 ($4.09) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

OTCMKTS QNTQY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.