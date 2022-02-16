Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $141,115,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.