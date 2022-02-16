Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 388,909 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,432. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
