Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 388,909 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,432. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

