MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in January

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA stock remained flat at $$2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.