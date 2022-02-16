MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 992,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,396. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

