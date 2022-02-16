MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $860.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $875.21 million and the lowest is $848.40 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $18,457,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

