mStable USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and $2.20 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,039.36 or 0.99998022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00390203 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.