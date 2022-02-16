M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $183.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

