MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Up 0.7%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

