MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €210.38 ($239.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

MTX opened at €200.60 ($227.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.19. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €191.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

