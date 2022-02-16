MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.13 ($238.78).

MTX traded up €6.75 ($7.67) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €200.60 ($227.95). 369,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 91.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

