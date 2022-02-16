MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.13 ($238.78).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX traded up €6.75 ($7.67) on Wednesday, hitting €200.60 ($227.95). 369,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €184.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.