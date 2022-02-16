MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €170.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €170.00 ($193.18) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($251.14) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.13 ($238.78).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX traded up €6.75 ($7.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €200.60 ($227.95). 369,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €191.07.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.