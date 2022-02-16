Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

