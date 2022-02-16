Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000130 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,564,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

