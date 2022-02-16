MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ)
