Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0226 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $53,961.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,325,321 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

