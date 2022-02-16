Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $301.23 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $301.23 million and $18.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012481 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

