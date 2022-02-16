Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NBTX opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30.

NBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

