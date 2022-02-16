NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

