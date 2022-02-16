Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $262.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $224.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $237.00.

1/4/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

NDAQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. 13,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.