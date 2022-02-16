National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of National Bank worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,765. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

