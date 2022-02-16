National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

