National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.62% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $123,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NSA opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.