Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NAUT opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAUT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 381,978 shares of company stock worth $1,927,936.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.