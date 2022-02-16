Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $122,823.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014156 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,856,207 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.