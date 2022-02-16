Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.03. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 40,812 shares traded.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

