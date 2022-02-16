NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.16 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00025377 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 billion and $367.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00216639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00436687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00062235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,695,244 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

