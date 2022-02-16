Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nephros stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.
