Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 186.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.