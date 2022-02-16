Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 15,619 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,320,000 after buying an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after buying an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 750,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SKM opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

