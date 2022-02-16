Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,885 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Denbury worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $263,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

