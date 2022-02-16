Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,504,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,090,000 after acquiring an additional 176,093 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

