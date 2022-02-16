Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,379 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $67,116,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

