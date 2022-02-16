Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480,518 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

