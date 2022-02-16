Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Varonis Systems worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

