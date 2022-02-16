Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

