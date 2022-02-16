Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

