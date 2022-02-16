Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hershey by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Hershey stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

