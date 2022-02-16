Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SEE stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
