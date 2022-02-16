Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,741,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

