Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 949,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 139,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

