Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.