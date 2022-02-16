Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $226.95 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

