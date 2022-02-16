Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,713,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

