Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 69.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,602.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,463.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.04 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

