Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Select Medical worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 189.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 518,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after buying an additional 457,418 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

