Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,549 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300,823 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,729,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $146,286,000 after buying an additional 216,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.
LYFT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.89.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.