Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,251 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Vasta Platform worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

